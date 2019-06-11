Heartland flooded roads, bridge information

IDOT is monitoring flooding in East Cape Girardeau on a daily basis. According to Keith Miley with IDOT, they are delivering sand bags to the community and also Olive Branch on Thursday, June 6 and Friday, June 7. They are not anticipating a closure of Route 3 right now. With the water pushing up near the road, they have put signs out. Eight pumps moving 83,000 gallons of water per minute will be installed on Friday, June 7, according to Miley. All pumps should be in by close-of-business on Friday and will be located in Olive Branch when you make a right at Route 3.