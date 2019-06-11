Heartland flooded roads, bridge information

(KFVS) - Many parts of the Heartland are experiencing flooding.
In Cape Girardeau, Mo., the Mississippi River was at 46.21 feet at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11. The Ohio River in Cairo, Ill. will crest at 49.5 feet on Thursday, June 13. As of 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11 it was at 48.51 feet.
In Cape Girardeau, the Public Works’ Stormwater and Sewer Divisions have been manning the pump stations and checking flood protection infrastructure around the clock since the Mississippi River went above flood stage. According to the city, Public Works has personnel at each of two pump stations, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Based on eight-hour shifts, with three shifts daily at each pump station, the crew has worked an additional 510 shifts totaling 4,080 hours, as of the end of the day on June 5.
The People’s Shelter in Cape Girardeau opened its doors to flood victims on Friday, June 7.
Gov. Mike Parson toured three cities on Monday, June 3 impacted by flooding: Hannibal, Canton and Clarksville.
On Wednesday, June 5 Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management officials announced that MoDOT will close the Intersection of routes 25, 74 and A in Cape Girardeau County this morning beginning at 9 a.m., due to flooding. This is at the Dutchtown intersection. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes and NOT to drive around barricades. The intersection closed around 9:30 a.m.
Due to ongoing factors, Emergency Management officials also said there will not be a test of the outdoor warning siren system this month.
The Missouri Department of Transportation will close Route 177 in Cape Girardeau at 7 a.m. on Monday, June 3 to work on elevating the road and prevent it fully closing due to flooding.
In Mississippi County, Route VV was damaged from floodwater. According to MoDOT, before they can reopen Route VV crews have to assess its condition.
In Cape Girardeau, high water flooded some vehicles in downtown on Water Street on Wednesday evening due to heavy rain that overpowered the drainage system.
Just north of the Heartland in Jefferson County, Mo., a man was found alive two days after he was swept away by floodwaters.
Residents are once again preparing for a major flooding event in Dutchtown, Missouri.
Fighting floodwater becomes a way of life along the Mississippi River, and one of its channels has taken over the bridge connecting St. Mary, Missouri to Kaskaskia Island.
Because of the flooding, MoDOT is reminding people that floodwaters may be deeper that they appear and hide other hazards such as sharp objects, electrical wires, sewage and chemicals.
Some important safety reminders include:
- Don’t drive through any flooded areas. A few extra minutes for a detour could lead to a life saved
- MoDOT reminds motorists it only takes six inches of water, or less, to lose control of your vehicle and possibly be swept into rising floodwaters
- Any time there is water over the roadway, there may be unseen damage to the road surface below
- Stay alert and do not drive through water over a roadway or around construction barricades. MoDOT encourages all motorists to Turn Around! Don’t Drown!
In addition, MoDOT reminds drivers never to move or attempt to drive around barricades that block flooded roads. Whether driving or walking, any time you come to a flooded area or barricade, they say to remember the saying: turn around, don’t drown.
Flooding could also impact food banks in the Heartland.
The Cairo Fire Department says that by 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, the levee roads and approaches to the levee roads in and around Cairo will be closed to all traffic except for authorized personnel. This includes motor vehicles, farm equipment, ATVs and UTVs. They say this is being done as a precautionary measure to prevent unnecessary vibration and weight on the levee system due to high water levels.
A State of Emergency was declared for Union County, Ill. on Friday, May 31 and the sheriff said the tornado sirens will be used to warn residents in the Wolf Lake and Ware area in the case of a levee breach. Residents should be aware of their evacuation routes and take into consideration the area of the breach. The evacuation route should be determined and based upon the area of the breach to avoid it.
Flaggers directed traffic on Route 3 on Monday, June 10 as water covered the northbound lanes just south of the Highway 146/Rte. 3 junction in Alexander County, Ill.
Illinois Emergency Management Acting Director expressed she is concerned about the pressure extended flooding is putting levees and Rte. 3 at a meeting on Tuesday, June 11.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Big Muddy River Levee lock is being backfilled to seal off the water. The levee has not been breached.
IDOT is monitoring flooding in East Cape Girardeau on a daily basis. According to Keith Miley with IDOT, they are delivering sand bags to the community and also Olive Branch on Thursday, June 6 and Friday, June 7. They are not anticipating a closure of Route 3 right now. With the water pushing up near the road, they have put signs out. Eight pumps moving 83,000 gallons of water per minute will be installed on Friday, June 7, according to Miley. All pumps should be in by close-of-business on Friday and will be located in Olive Branch when you make a right at Route 3.
On Tuesday morning, June 11, KFVS crews said IDOT has put flaggers in place to slow drivers down and pay attention on Route 3 near 146.
The Village of Karnak’s car show has been rescheduled from June 8 to July 13 due to flooding. The times and location will be the same.
The Randolph County Board of Commissioners approved a flood action plan in case of a levee breach in Monroe County.
Officials are not taking any chances with a small group of sand boils close to the levee in Ware, Illinois in Union County.
On June 6 the Illinois Emergency Management Agency sent out a reminder to residents to stay off levees regardless of the river levels. Emergency personnel said it is not safe and individuals are not permitted to use levee areas.
Jackson County, Illinois is under a disaster declaration. This includes the western area along the Mississippi River.
With crests expected to rise this week, residents in Grand Tower, Ill. rolled up their sleeves to help protect their homes.
There was also a pretty sizable sinkhole in Grand Tower near the dirt levee.
Grapevine Trail between McClure and Lindsey Cemetery in Alexander County, Illinois is closed due to flooding, according to the EMA, as of Sunday, June 2. They ask that you please not drive around the barricades or through the water.
IDOT closed Rt. 3 at Nine Mile Creek near Evansville, Illinois in Randolph County at 9 a.m., Tuesday, June 4. Rt. 3 was also closed at Broadway in Alton.
Illinois 3 at the Cora Levee closed on Thursday, May 2 due to high water from the Mississippi River. Rt. 3 is closed between IL 151 and Chester, Ill. at the Jackson/Randolph County line.
A Miller City, Illinois woman kept her restaurant open despite floodwaters rising for their 3rd annual Crawfish Boil event at the Horseshoe Bar & Grill.
The Chester Bridge was closed at 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 2 due to rising river levels.
Water pumps were installed in northern Alexander County, Ill. to help reduce the severity of flooding that is impacting homeowners and could close roads.
Emergency Management Director Mike Tuner said seven more water pumps are on the way to a levee near Gale, Ill.
Governor JB Pritzker issued a second disaster proclamation for flooding in 34 counties along the Mississippi and Illinois rivers, including some Heartland counties.
On Tuesday, June 4, the governor committed more troops to help with flood prevention efforts.
Three juveniles were arrested after EMA officials say they were spotted removing sandbags from floodgates in Cahokia, Ill.
Federal Transportation officials are also monitoring storm and flood damage to roads and bridges in the Midwest.
According to DOT, record-setting storms and flooding this spring have resulted in the closure of dozens of roads and bridges on the National Highway System in Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska.
Since January, the Federal Highway Administration officials directed $54.9 million in quick release funds to help states repair roads and bridges nationwide, they say that’s more than three times higher than the $19.8 million awarded during the same period in 2018.
These initial “quick release” payments are considered down payments on the costs of short-term repairs while the state continues damage assessments for long-term repairs.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.