Rte. 3 between East Cape Girardeau, Gale, Ill. to reopen at Noon

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Route 3 from the Cape "Y" south to Gale, Illinois is scheduled to reopen at Noon on Monday, July 29, according to Keith Miley with the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT).
This section of Route 3 in Alexander County has been closed June 15 due flooding from the Mississippi River.
IDOT crews spent much of Monday morning removing debris left behind from floodwaters.
Route 3 from the Cape "Y" north to McClure was reopened Friday, July 26.
