IDOT: Portions of Route 3 and Route 146 expected to reopen by Friday

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - People affected by detours caused by flooding in southern Illinois could see some relief as early as Friday.
According to IDOT, water on the Route 3 and Route 146 dropped a quarter of an inch just on Wednesday, July 24 and if the trend continues, they are expected to reopen all lanes or some lanes on parts of these routes by close of business on Friday, July 26.
Once waters recede, the roads will need to be inspected for damage and cleaned of silt and debris. This project has been in the works for six to eight week.
Some locations still have five to six inches of water over the road.
IDOT crews have already begun brooming the pavement and plowing debris.
Keith Miley with IDOT said Rte. 146 south of the Cape “Y,” is expected to reopen next week.
Once the water recedes, crews will complete inspection to check for damage.
According to IDOT, there is quite a bit of silt and debris on the road. Crews cleared the pavement and plowed debris on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Crews have been working on this area/project for about six to eight weeks.
They said some locations have 5-6 inches of water on the pavement.
A portion of Rte. 146 between the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge and East Cape Girardeau opened to local traffic only on Friday, July 19.
An East Cape trustee wanted to emphasize that they do not want any sightseers coming to town. Even though Route 146 is dry, it’s only open to local traffic. The concern was that sightseers will break a sandbag wall that is protecting the town.
