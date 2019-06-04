Gov. Pritzker commits more troops to help flood prevention efforts

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker activated an additional 200 Illinois National Guard soldiers to help in the fight against rising floodwaters.
This comes as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers confirms an overtopping at the Nutwood Levee, forcing the closure of Illinois State Route 16.
More than 400 guardsmen are reinforcing the state’s efforts to fight raging floodwaters as more rain is on the way.
“The State of Illinois will use every resource at its disposal to protect our residents and our communities from devastating floods,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “As we continue to strengthen our levees in west-central Illinois, we must also plan and prepare for this force of nature to move downstream to our southern Illinois communities."
Pritzker joins the directors of IDOT, Illinois National Guard and Illinois Department of Agriculture and was updated on the health and stability of levees by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. There are currently three millions sandbags, more than 2,700 rolls of plastic, 27 pumps and five dozen IDOC inmates helping in the effort.
With more rain on the way, river levels will continue to rise in areas along the Mississippi and Illinois rivers. Emergency Management officials are advising residents in the river communities to have a family evacuation plan in place just in case.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.