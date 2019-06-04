State of Emergency declared for Union Co., Ill. due to rising water

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A State of Emergency was declared for Union County due to the rising Mississippi River levels.
Union County Board Chairman Max Miller signed a Union County Disaster Proclamation on Friday, May 31.
According to Union County Sheriff Scott Harvel, until further notice, all normal siren testing was suspended.
As a warning to the residents in the Wolf Lake and Ware area, the sheriff said in the event of a levee breach/flooding situation, the tornado sirens will be activated for a three-minute period.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management Agency advised residents living in low-lying areas that are prone to flooding to be aware of area conditions and take precautions until river stages fall to a safe level.
Due to the threat of serious flooding conditions, the Levee District and Sheriff Harvel closed all levee roads to public traffic.
