IDOT: Rte. 146 between East Cape Girardeau, Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge to reopen this afternoon

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. (KFVS) - A stretch of Route 146 is expected to reopen on Friday afternoon, July 19.
According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, they’re getting closer to reopening the 1,500-foot stretch of Route 146 between East Cape Girardeau and the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge. It will be open to local traffic only.
The road has been closed to traffic since July 3.
Keith Miley with IDOT said crews are setting up stoplights and cones to allow vehicles to drive on the center line, one direction at a time.
He said more than a foot of water is still covering other parts of Route 146 and Route 3. Those will remain barricaded and closed.
Best case scenario, Miley said crews will start cleaning and open one lane on the other flooded routes by Friday, July 26. He said the reopening process will involve a lot of inspecting and clean up.
IDOT suspended bringing in any more sand or pre-made sandbags to East Cape Girardeau.
Crews are also cleaning up the part of Route 146 in town where the sandbag-making machine was set up.
