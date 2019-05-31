Illinois Gov. Pritzker issues 2nd state disaster proclamation for flooding

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker issued a second disaster proclamation for 34 counties along the Mississippi and Illinois rivers, including some Heartland counties.
The disaster proclamation covers the following counties: Adams, Alexander, Brown, Bureau, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Fulton, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Henderson, Jackson, Jersey, Jo Daviess, LaSalle, Madison, Marshall, Mason, Mercer, Monroe, Morgan, Peoria, Pike, Putnam, Randolph, Rock Island, Schuyler, Scott, St. Clair, Tazewell, Union, Whiteside, and Woodford.
Additionally, the governor dispatched the Illinois Emergency Management Agency’s Unified Area Command vehicle to Winchester in Scott County, Ill. where it will establish a State Unified Area Command.
The UAC would be able to provide coordinated assistance with the response efforts in the entire region. This second proclamation follows the governor activating the Illinois National Guard to engage in levee reinforcement and monitoring.
Both the Missouri and Illinois rivers reached major flood stage in March and have stayed at those levels continuously. Levees along both rivers are saturated and could be breached or overtopped at any minute.
You can click here to check IDOT’s list of emergency road and bridge closures.
Current state assistance includes:
Department of Transportation
- IDOT personnel, trucks and equipment deployed to deliver sandbags, plastic, pumps and hoses to communities for flood fighting efforts
- Conducting flyovers of flooded areas for situational awareness
Department of Corrections
- Crews assisting with sandbagging efforts in several communities
Department of Natural Resources
- DNR boats and conservation police officers have assisted with home and medical evacuations, transportation, river rescues, missing person searches and other flood-related responses
Illinois National Guard
- 200 National Guard soldiers deployed with another 200 on stand-by
Illinois State Police
- Continue to assist motorists and local public safety agencies with flood-related issues
Department of Public Health
- Assisting local health departments with tetanus vaccine
- Monitoring situations at hospitals, nursing homes and long-term care facilities affected by flooding
American Red Cross
- Assistance with shelters
Salvation Army
- Assistance with food
According to the governor’s office, all sites from New Boston downstream to Cape Girardeau along the Mississippi River are expected to reach their top five all-time crests.
