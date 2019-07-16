Gov. Pritzker urges participation in damage assessment following historic flooding

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois governor is urging people participate in local damage assessments following historic flooding.
In order to qualify for federal assistance, the State of Illinois must meet or exceed more than $19 million in damages.
According to the governor’s office, emergency managers in each impacted county are collecting all damage information, outlining both residential, commercial and governmental expenses to report it to the state via the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.
Residents with damage to their home, business or roads are urged to contact their county emergency management agency immediately.
“While the ultimate decision on our state receiving federal funds lies with Washington, my administration is committed to doing everything in our power to ensure our communities get all resources available to recover,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Our state has not received a federal disaster declaration since 2013 and there is no doubt this will be an uphill battle. I urge every resident in every impacted community to report any damage to their local emergency management agency. We are in this together and the state will stand with all of our communities as we rebuild.”
County emergency management offices have been asked to submit all damage assessment information to the State of Illinois by close of business on July 22.
While some counties may have difficulty meeting this deadline due to floodwaters blocking access to homes or roads, the governor’s office said flexibility will be given.
“Any kind of flood-related damage should be reported to your county emergency management office," said Acting IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. "Reporting damage, regardless of whether it is $200 or $20,000, not only helps you and your community, but it has the ability to help other communities across our state. Without a complete picture of the damage caused by this flood, Illinois could miss out on invaluable federal funds that can help our state rebuild following this extensive disaster.”
A formal request for federal assistance must be submitted by August 3, which is 30 days after the last impacted river fell below major flood stage.
To help counties, IEMA made teams of experts available to help with the damage assessment process. Through a partnership with the Illinois Emergency Services Management Association, IEMA can dispatch an Incident Management Team to provide on-scene support during incidents or events that exceed a jurisdiction or agency’s capability or capacity.
You can click here to visit the state’s website, which allows residents and business owners to submit an initial damage report online. Once reported via the recovery website, the submission is forwarded to the appropriate county emergency management agency for follow-up reporting.
The State Emergency Operations Center in Springfield has been activated for more than 150 days. To date, the following resources have been provided by the state and its partners in fighting the flooding:
- More than 5 million sandbags transported and distributed
- More than 38,000 tons of rock distributed
- 1.2 million tons of sand distributed
- 1,165,667 sandbags filled by IDOC offenders
- 97 pumps deployed to affected areas
- 450 linear feet of HESCO barriers
- 1,750 feet of Aquadam
- More than 14,000 emergency supplies distributed to communities in need
