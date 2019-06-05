Jackson County, Ill. under disaster declaration due to rising waters

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Jackson County, Illinois is under a disaster declaration. This includes the western area along the Mississippi River.
According to the sheriff’s office, Jackson Co. Board Chairman Keith Larkin signed the document on Wednesday, June 5.
The sheriff’s office and emergency management urge residents to stay away from areas adjacent to the river and the levee system unless you are an area resident.
The levee system is restricted to only those possessing a levee pass.
Anyone caught on the levee, or driving on the levee, will be subject to a citation from the sheriff’s office.
A number of roads are flooded in the area and with projected rain will become impassable.
The Mississippi River is expected to crest at 46-feet in Chester late Friday, June 8.
Jackson County EMA are working with Army Corps of Engineer personnel and Grand Tower officials to address areas of concern including five sand boils along the Fountain Bluff/Degoinia areas and two sinkholes along Front Street in Grand Tower.
The declaration was made to expedite needed resources due to rising flood waters. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are running patrols along the river to maintain security to the levee system and for keep area residents’ property safe.
