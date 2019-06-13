IEMA task force to help flooding victims in Alexander, Union Counties

ALEXANDER/UNION COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Emergency Management Agency mobilized a Joint Quick Reactionary Task Force in Alexander County to help with emergency flood fight operations in communities along the Mississippi River.
The task force will be stationed in East Cape Girardeau 24/7 and will help with evacuations, if needed, in the region.
“Even though the river has crest in the East Cape Girardeau area, until the water recedes we must remain vigilant due to the intense pressure the river is applying to our overly saturated levees,” said Acting IMEA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “We have tremendous partners in the area that are available to assist the local governments with everything they need from treating sand boils on levees to coordinating welfare checks in the hardest hit communities.”
You can click here to check flooded road and bridge information.
IEMA and county emergency managers continue to stress the importance of making a family evacuation plan.
The State Emergency Operation Center in Springfield has been mobilized since mid-March to help communities battling flooding along the Illinois, Mississippi Rivers and its tributaries.
The IEMA also has task forces in Hardin, Jerseyville and Valmeyer.
