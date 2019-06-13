IEMA task force to help flooding victims in Alexander, Union Counties

“Even though the river has crest in the East Cape Girardeau area, until the water recedes we must remain vigilant due to the intense pressure the river is applying to our overly saturated levees,” said Acting IMEA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “We have tremendous partners in the area that are available to assist the local governments with everything they need from treating sand boils on levees to coordinating welfare checks in the hardest hit communities.”