Ill. Route 3 at the Cora Levee reopened Tuesday

By Amber Ruch | May 1, 2019 at 4:06 PM CDT - Updated July 9 at 12:37 PM

JACKSON/RANDOLPH COUNTIES, IL (KFVS) - Illinois 3 at the Cora Levee reopened at noon on Tuesday, July 9, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The floodgate at the Jackson/Randolph County line was closed between IL 151 and Chester, Ill. on Thursday morning, May 2 due to high water from the Mississippi River flooding.

Warning and detour signs were installed to alert drivers of the closure and detour route.

IL Rte 3 was closed at 8:45 a.m. (Source: KFVS)
IDOT crews spent several hours to install the floodgate at the Cora Levee.

