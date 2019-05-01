Ill. Route 3 at the Cora Levee reopened Tuesday

JACKSON/RANDOLPH COUNTIES, IL (KFVS) - Illinois 3 at the Cora Levee reopened at noon on Tuesday, July 9, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.
The floodgate at the Jackson/Randolph County line was closed between IL 151 and Chester, Ill. on Thursday morning, May 2 due to high water from the Mississippi River flooding.
Warning and detour signs were installed to alert drivers of the closure and detour route.
IDOT crews spent several hours to install the floodgate at the Cora Levee.
