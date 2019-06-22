Chester Bridge has reopened after inspection

The river is foretasted to reach 44.5 feet next week. The bridge usually closes when river levels reach 44 feet. (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) - The Chester Bridge has reopened after being closed since June 2.

According to Perry County Sheriff’s Office, the Chester Bridge reopened at 9:45 a.m. on June 22 after a Missouri Department of Transportation inspection.

Floodwaters are still an issue in the area and MoDoT is keeping an eye on the river level.

This comes as a welcome sight to travelers due to the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge closing in Cape Girardeau. I-57 exchange was one only route into Missouri from Illinois.

