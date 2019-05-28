Chester Bridge reduced to 1 lane starting Thursday

CHESTER, Ill. (KFVS) - The Chester Bridge will be down to one lane starting on Thursday, May 30.
According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, it will down to one lane starting at noon and will last for several days.
Deputies say there is a possibility of the bridge being fully closed, depending on the river levels.
According to the National Weather Service, the river was measured at 43.52 feet at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28.
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, they are monitoring river levels and anticipate reducing Route 51 to one lane in Perry County from County Road 238 to north of Horse Island Chute Bridge. Temporary traffic signals will be used.
Weather permitting, that lane reduction will be put into place on Thursday, May 30, following the morning rush hour.
According to MoDOT, current plans do not include closing the Chester Bridge.
Deputies ask that drivers use caution and pay attention to the traffic signals in place when crossing the bridge. They say you should allow for extra time when traveling for work or appointments.
The bridge over the Mississippi River connects Route 51 in Perry County, Mo. to Randolph County, Ill.
