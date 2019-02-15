Closed Captioning or Audio Description Contact Information

Heartland Votes
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
By Gray Media
Updated: Feb. 15, 2019 at 11:10 AM CST
To contact us about our closed captioning or audio description service or advise us about captioning/audio description problems, please contact the KFVS12 Program Director. We accept calls using TDD and we are available during normal business hours to address captioning issues.

Kathy Cowan, Program Director

Click here to Contact CBS Audience Services

To submit a complaint about an issue that cannot be resolved by contacting the Engineer on Call, you may write to:

General Manager Chris Conroy

c/o KFVS-TV

P.O. Box 100

Cape Girardeau, MO 63702

