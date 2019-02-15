Closed Captioning or Audio Description Contact Information
Updated: Feb. 15, 2019 at 11:10 AM CST
To contact us about our closed captioning or audio description service or advise us about captioning/audio description problems, please contact the KFVS12 Program Director. We accept calls using TDD and we are available during normal business hours to address captioning issues.
Kathy Cowan, Program Director
- Telephone: (573) 519-0124
- TDD: (573) 335-0233
- Fax: (573) 335-6303
- E-mail: closedcaptioning@kfvs12.com
To submit a complaint about an issue that cannot be resolved by contacting the Engineer on Call, you may write to:
General Manager Chris Conroy
c/o KFVS-TV
P.O. Box 100
Cape Girardeau, MO 63702
- Telephone: (573) 335-1212
- Fax: (573) 335-6303
- E-mail: General Manager Chris Conroy