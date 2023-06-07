Crews install last beam on new Century Casino Hotel

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It was a celebration on Wednesday morning, June 7 as construction crews placed the last beam on top of the city’s new casino hotel.

The six-story hotel will feature nearly 70 rooms.

Just last week, we told you Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce members signed the beam.

We caught up with Vice President and General Manager Lyle Randolph with Century Casino who said they want to bring the community closer to downtown.

”We’re already bringing in a lot of folks for different events,” he said. “There’s more hotel rooms, more hotel rooms downtown, it provides a little different experience than what others can present but here we see it as kind of an anchor in the north part of downtown.”

The new Century Casino Hotel is set to open in 2024.

