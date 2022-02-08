Century Casino in Cape Girardeau receives approval for hotel

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Century Casino in Cape Girardeau continues work on its plan to build a hotel at its existing facility.

The city council recently signed off on the $26-million plan.

“Anytime there’s an investment in the city of Cape Girardeau, it’s a positive for the community.”

Cape Girardeau City Council representative Dan Presson talked about Century Casino’s recent approval to add a hotel to its existing facility.

“This is an investment of a lot of money into downtown Cape Girardeau and Ward 1 here in Cape Girardeau. So not only does this mean improved facilities it also improves our visitor attractions and additionally it provides jobs,” said Presson.

He said this new addition will provide many opportunities for those in the community.

“If we can bring more people into the casino, if we can bring more people into our downtown, shop in our stores, eat in our restaurants it’s a net gain for a lot of people,” Presson said.

The proposed hotel will connect directly to the existing casino.

Century Casino General Manager Lyle Randolph said in a statement, “This hotel project will bring another substantial amenity to Cape Girardeau.”

He predicted “thousands of additional overnight visitors will spur even more development in the downtown area.”

The hotel project has a price tag of $26 million and will feature more than 70 guest rooms. Those additional hotel rooms also provide some tax revenue for local governments.

Randolph said they will announce more detailed plans about the hotel in the coming months.

