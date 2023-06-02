Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau chamber members sign beam for new casino hotel

Members of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce signed a beam on Friday morning, June 2 for the new hotel at Century Casino.
Members of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce signed a beam on Friday morning, June 2 for the new hotel at Century Casino.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Members of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce were able to sign the top part of the new casino hotel before it was put into place Friday morning, June 2.

There will be almost 70 rooms in the six-story building.

“This is going to be the final piece added to our hotel at the top of that round hotel tower,” Bridget Miller, purchasing and administrative manager at Century Casino, said. “We are really excited about it. This project is coming along great, so we just wanted to celebrate it and we wanted to celebrate it with the community. So, yeah, giving everybody a chance to come and make their mark, put their name on our new hotel.”

The final beam will be put into place Wednesday, June 7 at 10 a.m. in a topping out ceremony.

“It’s, you know, it’s a long time coming,” Miller added. “We’ve been wanting this for a long time. So, it’s finally here, so those of us that have been here since day one, we are extremely excited about this next adventure.”

The Century Casino hotel will open in 2024.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

