Groundbreaking scheduled for Century Casino in Cape Girardeau

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 26 at the site of what will...
A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 26 at the site of what will be a new hotel.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new era begins Thursday for the Century Casino in Cape Girardeau.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. at the site of what will be a new hotel.

The 68,000-square-foot hotel will stand six stories tall and have 69 rooms.

According to the Casino’s website, the new hotel will offer new job opportunities and lure more entertainment options to southeast Missouri.

The hotel is expected to open late 2023.

