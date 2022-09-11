Heartland Votes

BBB: Beware of new scam targeting consumers with student loans

The Better Business Bureau reminds you to watch out for new scams.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Better Business Bureau says to beware of a new scam targeting consumers with student loans.

According the BBB, scammers wasted no time capitalizing on the Biden Administration’s plan to cancel some federal student loan debt.

Regional Director Whitney Quick said most of the scams reported have been government impostors.

She said one consumer told them her daughter received a voicemail from “the Biden Student Loan Forgiveness Program.” The consumer said they returned the call and talked to “Peter,” who asked for her email address and telephone number. According to the consumer, he also asked if she wanted to see if she qualified for the loan, but when they started asking him questions, he got frustrated and ended the call.

Quick said if you have doubt, you should contact the government agency directly and try not to give in to scare tactics.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
We’ve got some great match-ups, including our Game of the Week: Cape Central at Poplar Bluff.
Heartland Football Friday 9/9
Devale Johnson, 25, of Carbondale, was found guilty of first-degree murder following a two-week...
Man found guilty of murder in 2020 Carbondale shooting
The SEMO District fair begins on Saturday, Sept. 10.
SEMO District Fair using new security measures
Lottery officials in Missouri say a woman hit a scratcher top prize while making a quick stop...
‘I was crying’: Woman’s quick stop at store turns into $777,777 lottery jackpot

Latest News

The Better Business Bureau reminds you to watch out for new scams.
BBB: Beware of new scam targeting consumers with student loans
SEMO wins War for the Wheel game 34-31 over SIU.
Redhawks defeat Salukis in War for the Wheel
Three locals awarded booth for youth entreprenuership
Three locals awarded booth for youth entreprenuership
The Heartland remembers those who died on 9/11
The Heartland remembers those who died on 9/11