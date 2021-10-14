Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland

Missouri

None to report.

Illinois

Jackson County

The City of Murphysboro issued a boil water order on Monday, Oct. 11 for customers on West Harrison Road from North 7th to Route 127 and all of Teresa Place and all of Genes Lane. It is in effect until further notice.

The Village of Gorham, Ill. issued a boil water order on Saturday, Oct. 9 for residents. The boil water order is effective until further notice.

Pope County

The Millstone Water District issued a boil water order on Friday, Oct. 1 for customers on Cedar Grove Rd. from Rte. 147 to Joe Bowers and all side lines until further notice. The water district said a main break is to blame.

Williamson County

The Coal Valley Water District will interrupt water service for customers west of Pittsburg Road for repairs. This will begin around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Customers are under a boil water order. It will continue until further notice.

Kentucky

None to report.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.