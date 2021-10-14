Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.(WCAX)
By Heartland News
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Missouri

None to report.

Illinois

Jackson County

The City of Murphysboro issued a boil water order on Monday, Oct. 11 for customers on West Harrison Road from North 7th to Route 127 and all of Teresa Place and all of Genes Lane. It is in effect until further notice.

The Village of Gorham, Ill. issued a boil water order on Saturday, Oct. 9 for residents. The boil water order is effective until further notice.

Pope County

The Millstone Water District issued a boil water order on Friday, Oct. 1 for customers on Cedar Grove Rd. from Rte. 147 to Joe Bowers and all side lines until further notice. The water district said a main break is to blame.

Williamson County

The Coal Valley Water District will interrupt water service for customers west of Pittsburg Road for repairs. This will begin around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Customers are under a boil water order. It will continue until further notice.

Kentucky

None to report.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new hours will go into effect November 10.
East Cape Girardeau Board of Trustees votes to close businesses with liquor licenses earlier
A federal judge in Benton sentenced Paula R. Hise to 63 months, approximately 5.25 years, in...
So. Ill. woman sentenced for stealing $1.5M from employer
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo people watch as the sun sets from the Presidio in San...
Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises
A Cape Girardeau man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday morning, October 12.
Deadly motorcycle crash in Cape Girardeau
Joseph P. Largent, 27, of Sikeston, was issued a no-bond warrant for attempter robbery first...
Man tried to rob Miner, Mo. business, arrested by off-duty police officer

Latest News

The annual Christmas ornaments are designed to reflect defining characteristics of the downtown...
Old Town Cape, Inc. announces 2021 Christmas ornament
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
FILE - In this May 26, 2015, file photo, Oakland Athletics broadcaster and former catcher Ray...
Ray Fosse, Marion, Ill. native, Oakland A’s announcer passes away
Paducah Beer Werks is a participating craft beer brewery on the tour.
Hop on the Western Ky. craft beer trail