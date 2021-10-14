Heartland Road Projects.

Missouri

Butler County

MoDOT plans to replace the westbound Business 60 (Pine Street) bridge over the Black River and Union Pacific railroad in Poplar Bluff. Pedestrian facilities will be included in the new bridge structure. During construction, westbound traffic will be shifted to head-to-head configuration on the eastbound bridge. Riverview Drive and B Street will be closed during construction. Depending on traffic patterns, it may also be necessary to close 2nd Street. In addition, parking will not be allowed underneath the bridge along Riverview Drive during construction. The project is expected to be let in Feb. 2022 with construction beginning as early as spring 2022. Completion is anticipated by summer 2023.

Route M will be reduced to one lane with a 10.5-foot width restriction as contractor crews replace several culverts under the road. This section of road is located between County Road 462 and Township Line Road near Poplar Bluff. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Wednesday, June 23 through Monday, Nov. 1 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Butler/Ripley Counties

MoDOT plans to replace two structures on Route 142. The Butler County bridge is located over Cane Creek Ditch near Neelyville. The Ripley County bridge is located over Mill Creek near Gatewood. The projects will be let in January 2023, with construction starting as early as spring 2023. As work is underway, the road will be closed in the vicinity of each structure for about 3 months. Signed detours will be in place. Completion is anticipated by fall 2023.

Cape Girardeau County

Contractor crews will continue to work on U.S. 61 as the diverging diamond interchange project nears completion. Starting on Monday, Oct. 4 through Friday, Oct. 16, diamond grinding operations will take place. From Monday, Oct. 18 through Friday, Oct. 22, crews will be striping the lanes in preparation for project completion. Weather permitting, work will take place nightly, requiring a full closure of U.S. 61 from Orchard Road to Veterans Drive from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. All interstate ramps will remain open to right turns only.

Mississippi County

Missouri Route 80 will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews improve sidewalks in East Prairie, Mo. This project is part of MoDOT’s initiative to bring road facilities into compliance with the current standards of the American with Disabilities Act. This section of road is located between Route 105 and Shelby Road. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, Aug. 23 through Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Ste. Genevieve/Perry Counties

Route NN will be reduced to one lane as MoDOT crews perform pavement repairs. This section of road is located between Route N in Ste. Genevieve County to U.S. 61 in Perry County. Weather permitting, crews will be working Tuesday, Sept. 28 through Friday, Oct. 15 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Stoddard County

Route AB will be closed as MoDOT crews replace a culvert under the road. This section of road is located between Route 25 and County Road 595. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Wednesday, Oct. 13 and Thursday, Oct. 14 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 25 will be reduced to one lane as MoDOT crews perform bridge repairs. This section of road is located from Morgan Lane to Cemetery Road in Dexter. Weather permitting, crews will be working Tuesday, Oct. 12 and Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Route 25 will be reduced to one lane as MoDOT crews perform bridge repairs. This section of road is located from Frontage Road to Lighthouse in Dexter. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Tuesday, Oct. 12 and Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Illinois

Franklin County

Beginning Monday, June 22, there will be road construction activity on IL 14 from the Hamilton/Franklin County Line near Macedonia to west of the Ewing Road due to mine subsidence. Contractor personnel will be onsite making temporary repairs to the roadway and permanent repairs will be ongoing throughout the completion of the mine subsidence which is scheduled to be completed in 2021. Motorists will encounter uneven pavement and bumps throughout the duration of the subsidence. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction and controlled by flaggers intermittently throughout the work zone. Message boards and signs will be in place to alert the motoring public of any change in road conditions. Motorists should reduce speed, be alert to equipment and workers and use extreme caution while traveling through the work zone. To avoid any delays motorists should seek an alternate route.

Jackson County

IDOT will reduce Illinois 149 (Walnut Street) to one-way eastbound traffic between 7th Street and the intersection of Illinois 127/Illinois 13 starting on Monday, Sept. 27 at 7 a.m. Westbound traffic on Illinois 13 will be reduced to one lane near the Big Muddy Bridge and must continue north to Illinois 13/127. A marked detour will be in place to direct traffic. The project involves complete replacement of concrete pavement at the intersection of IL 149 (Walnut St.) and IL 127 (South 5th St.) It’s expected to be finished by Oct. 15.

Massac County

IDOT said road work on I-24 will start on Monday, March 22. Work includes bridge repairs, bridge approach slabs, patching, surface removal, hot mix asphalt binder and surface course, hot mix asphalt shoulders, guardrail and pavement markings along the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-24 from the Johnson/Massac County line to the Ohio River, mile post 24 to mile post 39. Eastbound and Westbound traffic will be reduced to one lane at various locations with a max width of 14-feet, 3-inches. Work is expected to be finished Nov. 15, 2022.

Saline County

Highway 15 (Forest Road) will be closed 3 miles north of the Garden of the Gods entrance beginning Monday, Sept. 13. A detour will be available. Message boards and signs will be in place to alert drivers about the closure. Crews will be reconstructing a bridge. The road is expected to reopen on Friday, Oct. 29.

IDOT announced lane reductions on IL 13 west of Harrisburg. Starting on Monday, August 30, weather permitting, crews will be converting the IL 13/Carrier Mills Road intersection west of Harrisburg to a restricted crossing u-turn intersection, adding a turn lane and resurfacing of the eastbound and westbound lanes of IL 13. This will be from the Williamson County line to W. Poplar Street. Traffic will be reduced to one lane. Work includes earthwork, pavement patching, asphalt surface removal, asphalt paving and pavement markings.

IDOT announced upcoming lane closures starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 9, weather permitting. There will be construction on the bridge carrying Illinois 142 over Indian Creek that will require lane closures. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by signals. The work is expected to last until June 15, 2022. Drivers should be aware of the 10-foot, 8-inch width restriction, reduce speed, be alert for equipment and workers and use extreme caution in the work zone.

Williamson County

The Illinois Department of Transportation is alerting drivers on IL 37 south of Marion of upcoming lane closures starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, weather permitting. There will be bridge deck repairs on the structure carrying IL 37 over Crab Orchard Creek that will require lane closures. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by signals. Drivers should be aware of the 15′-0″ width restriction, reduce speed, be alert for equipment and workers and use extreme caution while traveling through all work zones.

IDOT says starting on Tuesday, July 6, weather permitting, there will be construction on I-57 from Old Illinois 13 in Marion (exit 53) to Johnston City (exit 59) that will require lane closures starting at 7 p.m. The contractor will work nightly from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Work includes pavement patching, pavement removal and replacement at underpasses, milling, resurfacing and pavement markings. Work is expected to be finished in mid-October.

Kentucky

Graves/Hickman/Fulton Counties

Asphalt paving of KY 303/Cuba Rd. will begin at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30. The work zone for the project is just south of the Moreland Road intersection to south of the KY 80 intersection, which is nearly 6 miles. A driving surface will be added with gravel shoulders and edge line rumble strips to follow. Drivers should be prepared to for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. Delays are expected. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route. Completion for the paving work is expected to take three to four weeks.

A KYTC contractor will paint highway centerlines and edges in District 1 counties the week of Sept. 27. Drivers should be alert for a paint truck and support caravan on the moving during daylight hours when weather allows. It will start in Graves County. The crew will be working on various state highways before moving to sections of I-69 and Purchase Parkway. The paint crew then plans to move into Hickman and Fulton Counties. The caravan will include the paint truck and several support vehicles. Drivers who encounter it on two-lane highways should use appropriate caution where there will be no opportunities to pass. On four-lane highways, drivers should be aware there are several support vehicles that will be spread out over several hundred yards. While retro-reflective paint used by the crew is designed to dry quickly, drivers are reminded to avoid driving through traffic paint before it has had time to cure. Due to a late start, the paint crew will likely work this fall as long as weather and temperature conditions allow, then return in spring 2022 to finish out the remaining routes in the contract.

Caldwell County

KYTC says a bridge deck overlay project will begin Tuesday, Sept. 7. The project is on the KY 293 bridge over Interstate 69 and will be restricted to one lane. Temporary signals will be utilized for traffic control while work is addressed. The right lane will be closed for about 2 weeks, with the lane closure then reversed for closure of the left lane. The project is expected to take 30-40 days.

Lane restrictions on I-69 between KY 293 and Longbreak Road/KY 2613 will begin on Thursday, Aug. 5. The maximum lane width will be 14 ft. Outside closures are for both northbound and southbound lanes. Crews will be making repairs on the roadway. The project scheduled for completion this fall.

Calloway County

Milling and asphalt paving along sections of KY 280, KY 464 and KY 1346 begin on Friday, Oct. 8. There will be work zone lane restrictions for the following locations:

KY 280/Pottertown Road/Speaker Trail near the Sauger Lane intersection extending eastward to the Lakeway Drive intersection.



KY 464/West Fork Road at the KY 783 intersection extending eastward to the U.S. 641 intersection



KY 1346/Roosevelt Road near the Curd Cemetery Road intersection extending eastward to the KY 80 intersection



One lane traffic flow will be controlled by flaggers during daylight hours. Some delays are possible. The target completion date is Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Contractors plant to clear trees and brush, demolishing structures within the construction corridor on U.S. 641 in southern Calloway County around March 1, weather permitting. Construction signage on side roads will be the first indication that work is about to start. Most of the work will involve the construction of culverts and bridges and other activities that will have no impact on traffic along existing U.S. 641. The project will finish Kentucky’s section of a corridor from I-69 at Benton to Paris, Tenn., and I-40 to the south. It’s scheduled for completion in summer 2023.

Fulton County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet placed a 3-ton load limit on the KY 1129 Brush Creek Bridge on Thursday, August 26. The Brush Creek Bridge at KY 1129 mile point 7.696 is now restricted to a 3-ton load limit after an inspection found deterioration of the bridge substructure. Signs indicating the new load rating will be erected as soon as possible. The 3-ton load limit restricts the bridge to vehicles no heavier than a passenger vehicle or pickup truck. The Brush Creek Bridge is along KY 1129 between McClellan Road and KY 239. In coming weeks, KYTC District 1 engineers will be conducting a further evaluation of the bridge substructure to determine if it can be repaired or should be replaced. On some maps, Brush Creek is listed as Rush Creek at this site.

Graves County

KYTC and Graves Co. Road Dept. closed Martin Road at the Obion Creek Branch Bridge on Friday, April 3. It was closed after an inspection found additional deterioration of the bridge substructure. Martin Road (County Road 1214) runs between KY 303 and KY 83 just south of the Cuba community. The bridge is near the south end of Martin Road at mile point 0.5. The bridge is closed until further notice. This will likely be a long-term closure.

Hickman County

The closure of KY 1826/West Depot Street in Clinton delayed to 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5. It will be closed at mile point 4.955 in Clinton to allow reconstruction of the railroad overpass between Short Street and Railroad Street. KY 1826 could remain closed at this site for a week or more. There will be no marked detour; however, drivers may self-detour via KY 58 and U.S. 51.

A KYTC contractor plans to start construction of the new Bowles Creek Bridge at KY 80 mile point 2.9 on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The KY 80 Bowles Creek Bridge near the Hickman-Carlisle County line just northeast of Columbus has been closed since Feb. 7, when a routine inspection found deterioration of the bridge structure. During the safety check, inspectors noted that loaded SEMI trucks were continuing to cross the bridge in violation of a previously posted 3-ton load limit. The target completion date is Nov. 24. A marked detour will remain in place during construction of the new bridge. Approximately 350 vehicles travel this section of KY 80 in an average day.

Livingston/Lyon Counties

Asphalt patching along sections of I-24 in Lyon and Livingston Counties will begin the week of Monday, Oct. 4. Delays are possible. The following is the scheduled plan:

Monday, Oct. 4 - Eastbound driving lane between exit 31 and 38 mile marker

Tuesday, Oct. 5 - Eastbound scales at 37 mm closed for milling and paving of ramps, westbound driving lane from 38 mm to exit 31.

Wednesday, Oct. 6 - Eastbound passing lane from exit 31 to 38 mm, paving along westbound lanes from 38 mm to exit 31, westbound scales at 37 mm closed for milling and paving

Thursday, Oct. 7 - Paving along the passing lane between exit 31 and 38 mm in both directions.

Friday, Oct. 8 - Finish work and/or completion of work due to possible rain delays.

Marshall County

A work zone lane restriction on I-24 westbound will resume the week of October 4 for bridge deck work just off the west end of the I-24 Tennessee River Bridge near the 28 mile marker. The project includes replacement of sliding plate joint systems and compression seal joints on the Cypress Creek Bridge and the I-24 Calvert City exit 27 overpass. Initially, all westbound traffic will move to the left-hand or passing lane in this work zone. There is a reduced speed limit with enhanced police presence. Some delays are possible. The target completion date is Tuesday, Nov. 23.

KYTC will establish a work zone along U.S. 62 starting on Monday, Aug. 23. This will run from mile point 0.0 at the Marshall-McCracken Co. line to mile point 7.2 at the KY 95 intersection in Calvert City. The project includes construction of a center turn lane through Possum Trot, and a left turn lane for U.S. 62 at the KY 1523/Industrial Parkway intersection to assist with traffic heading into the Calvert City Industrial Area. The target completion date is July 31, 2022.

A KYTC contractor is expected to start a 4-month push to complete curb and concrete pavement work along U.S. 641 through downtown Benton. This work zone along U.S. 641 runs from mile point 7.98 near the Town Creek Bridge northward through downtown Benton to mile point 8.824 at the KY 348/5th Street intersection, a distance of about 8/10th of a mile. It includes all of the one-way sections along Main Street and Poplar Streets in Benton. Due to the high level of activity starting around Thursday, July 22, drivers are asked to use an alternate route, if possible. Crews will be working during daylight hours along a four to five-block section of the work zone at a time. There will be no on-street parking in areas with construction activity. The target completion date for all work on the project was extended to November 15.

McCracken County

KYTC plans an extended closure of KY 996/Old Hinkleville Road in western McCracken County starting at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 18. This culvert is along KY 996/Old Hinkleville Road between KY 726/McKendree Church Road and Biggs Road. KY 996/Old Hinkleville Road will be closed to through traffic. A double-barrel culvert that carries a tributary to the West Fork of Massac Creek will be replaced with a pre-fabricated aluminum arch culvert. KY 996/Old Hinkleville Road is expected to reopen late in the day on Friday, Oct. 22.

KYTC is planning milling and paving along a section of KY 305 starting on Friday, Oct. 8. This paving project runs along KY 305 from about the 3 mile marker just west of the Lightfoot Road intersection extending eastward to the 5 mile marker just west of the KY 725/Woodville Road intersection. This includes sections of Fisher Road and Cairo Road near Barkley Regional Airport. Work is expected to be finished in about 3-5 days.

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a westbound traffic shift for the U.S. 62/Blandville Road work zone in Western McCracken County on Tuesday, June 22. Westbound traffic on U.S. 62 will be shifted to the center turn lane near the KY 998/Olivet Church Road intersection at the end of the existing 4-lane to help facilitate ongoing construction activities.. This work zone to extend the existing 4-lane westward along U.S. 62/Blandville Road runs from the KY 998/Olivet Church Road intersection to the McCracken Boulevard traffic signal. This is along U.S. 62 between mile point 7.851 and 8.8, a distance of about 1 mile. This work zone has a strict 35 mph work zone speed limit with an enhanced police presence. Motorists should be alert for flaggers at multiple locations along this work zone. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and construction personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow. Jim Smith Contracting is the prime contractor on this $7.7 million project, which includes construction of new bridges across Massac Creek. The target completion date is December 1, 2022.

Trigg County

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet successfully completed a work zone shift for westbound traffic on I-24 in western Kentucky. The traffic shift includes a long-term closure of the I-24 westbound exit ramp at the KY 139 Cadiz-Princeton Exit 56 Interchange. The westbound exit ramp at Exit 56 will remain closed for the duration of the project due to the placement of a median crossover near the interchange. Signage directs westbound motorists seeking to reach KY 139 at Exit 56 to detour via the U.S. 68 Cadiz Exit 65 ramp to reach KY 139 at Cadiz. Again, the westbound exit ramp at Exit 56 will remain closed for the duration of the project. The KY 139 Exit 56 westbound entry ramp and both eastbound ramps are open. With the westbound traffic shift completed, 2-way is now running along the eastbound lanes from mile point 64.5 to mile point 56.5. A concrete barrier wall separates the two traffic lanes. The traffic shift is to allow the contractor to replace 10 miles of concrete pavement along the westbound lanes in Trigg and Caldwell Counties. This work zone has a strictly enforced 55 mph speed limit with an enhanced police presence. Truckers should be aware of maximum load widths in the work zone – 15 feet for eastbound vehicles and 12 feet for those going west. With 2-way traffic is established along the eastbound lanes, the contractor immediately started removing concrete along the westbound lanes. This work zone runs from the 69 to 51 mile marker through parts of Trigg, Caldwell, and Lyon counties. The section with 2-way traffic and centerline barrier covers about 10 miles of that. A section of the westbound pavement repair work from the Trigg-Christian County line near the 69 mile marker to the U.S. 68 Cadiz-Hopkinsville Exit 65 interchange will be completed with lane restrictions using construction barrels only. The target completion date is Dec. 15.

