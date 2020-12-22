Christmas lights and traditions continue amid pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Christmas and traditions go hand in hand.
Whether it’s listening to Christmas music, caroling, putting up decorations or driving around looking at Christmas decorations, a lot of people tend to get in the holiday spirit.
Carla Jordan in Jackson says she has her holiday traditions as well.
Her and her family usually go around the neighborhood caroling but also look at all the holiday lights.
“It seems like the outside and nature has really been a focus for our family,” Jordan said. “We drove around Jackson and saw the lights the day before yesterday. We drove around Cape and saw the lights last night and they’re just beautiful.”
Most residences turn their lights and blow up their decorations at night, however, there are some parks and homes that have decorations you can see throughout the day as well.
