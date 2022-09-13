Gov. Beshear presents $1M in awards for new Murray fire station, expanded water service

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear presented $1 million in awards to improve infrastructure in Calloway County by building a new fire station and expanding water service to 70 unserved households.

The governor was in Murray on Tuesday afternoon, September 13 to present the money to the community.

“Building a better Kentucky means making sure our people live in safe and healthy communities,” Governor Beshear said. “The funding today has already helped construct a new fire station in Murray and will allow 70 households to have ready access to clean water. These are generational investments that will benefit Kentucky for decades to come.”

According to the governor’s office, $500,000 in Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response funds was awarded to the city of Murray for the new fire station at 303 16th Street.

They say the new fire station is now operational and includes separate quarters for firefighters, as well as more efficient ventilation systems.

“The City of Murray is excited to learn that we will receive additional financial help to help pay for our new fire station,” Mayor Bob Rogers said. “We very much appreciate the Governor and his staff approving our request. The station will help immensely as our outstanding firefighters respond to emergency calls. Thank you so much.”

The governor also announced his approval of $500,000 in Cleaner Water Program funding to the Dexter-Almo Heights Water District for a waterline extension project.

According to the governor’s office, the project will extend a 6-inch waterline down Hickory Grove Road from Jackson Road to Highway 299. It will also extend an 8-inch main down Highway 299 South to Highway 464.

The new water lines will provide water service to 70 currently unserved households.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.