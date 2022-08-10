Former SEMO men’s basketball coach takes university’s Board of Regents to court

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Former SEMO men’s basketball coach Rick Ray takes the university’s board of regents to court over the termination of his contract.

According to court records, a Cape Girardeau County jury is hearing the civil case this week in Jackson.

Ray filed the civil lawsuit, claiming the university breached the terms of his contract when leaders “relieved him of his position.”

Ray served as the men’s basketball coach from April 2015 to March 2020.

The civil trial is expected to conclude later this week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.