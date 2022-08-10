Heartland Votes

Former SEMO men’s basketball coach takes university’s Board of Regents to court

Former SEMO men’s basketball coach Rick Ray takes the university’s board of regents to court...
Former SEMO men’s basketball coach Rick Ray takes the university’s board of regents to court over the termination of his contract.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Former SEMO men’s basketball coach Rick Ray takes the university’s board of regents to court over the termination of his contract.

According to court records, a Cape Girardeau County jury is hearing the civil case this week in Jackson.

Ray filed the civil lawsuit, claiming the university breached the terms of his contract when leaders “relieved him of his position.”

Ray served as the men’s basketball coach from April 2015 to March 2020.

The civil trial is expected to conclude later this week.

