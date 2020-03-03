Rick Ray relieved of duties as SEMO head men’s basketball coach

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University announced that Rick Ray was relieved of his duties as the Redhawks men’s basketball coach.
“I want to thank Rick for his commitment to our men’s basketball program for the past five years,” said Director of Athletics Brady Barke. “Unfortunately, we have not experienced the level of on-court success we had hoped and feel it is the appropriate time to initiate a change in leadership. Rick has represented our institution well and I wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.”
Ray was the 21st head coach in the history of the SEMO men’s basketball program. He had a record of 51-104 and 27-59 in the Ohio Valley Conference in five seasons.
The Redhawks made the league’s eight-team OVC Tournament once under Ray in 2016-17.
In 2019-20, they finished at 7-24 overall and 12th in the OVC with a 3-15 mark. SEMO’s season ended with an 87-78 loss at UT Martin on Feb. 29.
He was placed on paid administrative leave until April 30.
SEMO said it will immediately begin a national search for its next head coach.
