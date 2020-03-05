Rick Ray releases first statement following his departure from SEMO

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - For the first day in five years Rick Ray is not the head coach of the SEMO men’s basketball team.
Redhawks fans are already diving into the coaching search and asking who is next, but Ray’s took some time to thank those fans today
Ray put out his first remarks since the Redhawks relieved of him of his position.
Now these are all the remarks, but the key thing of note is Ray thanked his fans of five years.
Ray said, “I am disappointed I was not able to turn this program around.”
In his time with the program, Ray won just 51 games while he lost more than a hundred.
Ray went on to say he is blessed for the time spent with the program and he hopes its sees future success.
So where does the university go from here?
Well the search is on for the next head coach of the program, sources telling KFVS that the interviews won’t begin until next week.
