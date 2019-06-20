Aldi in Cape Girardeau reopened after lightning strike

Aldi in Cape Girardeau reopened after lightning strike
Aldi in Cape Girardeau reopened Wednesday evening after a lightning strike affected its cash registers.
By Amber Ruch | June 20, 2019 at 12:14 PM CDT - Updated June 20 at 12:14 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Aldi in Cape Girardeau reopened on Wednesday evening after a lightning strike.

A storm moved the area on Wednesday, knocking down trees and power lines. It also closed Aldi for a few hours.

Aldi employees believe lightning struck the building. (Source: KFVS)
Aldi employees believe lightning struck the building. (Source: KFVS)

According to store manager Tyson Rayburn, lightning took out the registers between 2:45 p.m. and 3 p.m.

“We have fixed it temporarily and a permanent fix will be made on Friday,” Rayburn said about the registers.

He said the store was back open around 5:30 p.m. until regular closing time. It was also open on Thursday.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.