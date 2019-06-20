Aldi in Cape Girardeau reopened after lightning strike

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Aldi in Cape Girardeau reopened on Wednesday evening after a lightning strike.
A storm moved the area on Wednesday, knocking down trees and power lines. It also closed Aldi for a few hours.
According to store manager Tyson Rayburn, lightning took out the registers between 2:45 p.m. and 3 p.m.
“We have fixed it temporarily and a permanent fix will be made on Friday,” Rayburn said about the registers.
He said the store was back open around 5:30 p.m. until regular closing time. It was also open on Thursday.
