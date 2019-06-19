Power lines and trees down, Aldi closed from lightning strike after storms roll through Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some people in Cape Girardeau are without power after strong storms moved through the city.
Cape Fire Department said the storm downed a tree on Big Bend Road near Lexingon Avenue and took some power lines with it.
The southbound lane of Big Bend road is closed as crews deal with the damage.
Three lines are down at this time and Ameren Missouri crews are on the scene.
According to Ameren Missouri, 937 customers are without power in Cape Girardeau County.
A tree that fell across Normal in Cape Girardeau was removed.
At Aldi, employees say they believe the building was struck by lightning.
Just before 3 p.m., they say they heard a loud boom and the power went out. They say backup generators came on but their cash registers did not come back online.
They are closed until further notice.
