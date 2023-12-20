Heartland Votes
5 cases of childhood lead poisoning cases in Mo. linked to recalled cinnamon applesauce pouches, DHSS says

Two new companies, Schnucks Markets and Weis Markets, announced recalls of certain cinnamon...
Two new companies, Schnucks Markets and Weis Markets, announced recalls of certain cinnamon applesauce products because they may contain high levels of lead. WanaBana previously recalled all lots and expiration dates of its apple cinnamon fruit puree.(Source: FDA)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported five lead poisoning cases in children in the state linked to recalled cinnamon applesauce pouches.

According to a release from DHSS, it and local public health agencies are working to ensure the products are not available for sale in Missouri. Because the products have a long shelf life, parents and caregivers should ensure the products found in homes and facilities are discarded immediately.

You can click here for more information on the recall.

Lead is toxic to children. According to the release, children under 6 and pregnant women are the highest risk groups for severe lead poisoning illness. Most children do not show obvious immediate symptoms. However, short-term exposure of high concentrations of lead could cause symptoms such as headache, abdominal pain, vomiting and anemia. Long-term exposure of high levels could result in irritability, fatigue, muscle aches, constipation, brain fog, tremors, weight loss, behavioral loss and lowered IQ.

