Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Schnucks-brand applesauce pouches recalled because of elevated levels of lead

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Schnuck Markets Inc. has recalled some Schnucks-brand applesauce pouches.

The pouches are being recalled because of elevated levels of lead found in the cinnamon raw material used by Austrofood SAS, which manufactures the pouches, according to Schnucks.

The recalled products are:

  • Schnucks Cinnamon Applesauce Pouch 12 pk. UPC: 4131801152
  • Schnucks Cinnamon Applesauce Pouch 4 pk. UPC: 4131801155
  • Schnucks Applesauce Pouch Variety 20 pk. UPC: 4131801157

According to Schnucks, the recall does not impact products sold in the Rockford, Illinois, DeKalb, Illinois or Janesville, Wisconsin locations.

Affected products can be returned to Schnucks or Eatwell Market stores for a full refund. Customers with questions can call the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Lawrence Rodriguez, 55 of Martin, Tenn., was charged with first degree murder and aggravated...
Victim identified in deadly Martin, Tenn. shooting; man arrested
60-year-old Karen P. Schleyer was arrested on a warrant Thursday, November 2 after she failed...
Cape Girardeau woman in jail for not making court appearance
FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed
Terrance D. Ware, 44, of Carbondale, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder.
Carbondale man wanted in connection with deadly stabbing

Latest News

Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting on the 900 block of Hackberry Street.
Bullet holes found in front door of Cape Girardeau home
Pets Night Out returns to downtown Cape Girardeau Friday evening, November 3.
Pets Night Out in Downtown Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating fire and graffiti damage in one of the bathrooms at...
Fire, graffiti damage at Arena Park under investigation
A groundbreaking ceremony took place in Cape Girardeau to mark the construction of the new...
Cape Girardeau County leaders break ground on new Emergency Operations Center
Crews were on the scene of a house fire in Chaffee on Friday morning.
Crews battle house fire in Chaffee