Families invited to candlelight tours, annual tree lighting at Mo. Governor’s Mansion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson invited families to attend the Candlelight Tours and annual tree lighting ceremony at the governor’s mansion on Friday, December 1.

The Bolivar High School choir will perform on the mansion steps starting at 5:30 p.m. The tree lighting will start at 6 p.m. and be followed by the Candlelight Tours at 8 p.m.

According to the governor’s office, you can take the tour again on Monday, Dec. 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The theme is “Standing United: A Salute to Christmas.”

Missouri Governor's Mansion Christmas 2023. (Missouri Bureau)

During the tours, they say visitors will be able to walk through the decorated ground floor of the governor’s mansion.

Toys for Tots representatives will be there to accept donations of new, unwrapped toys or monetary contributions to support Missouri children this holiday season.

The Candlelight Tours are free and open to the public. Visitors may enter through the Madison Street gate.

