Christmas trees to arrive at Mo. Governor’s Mansion Nov. 27

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Christmas trees will arrive at the Missouri Governor’s Mansion on Monday, November 27.

According to the governor’s office, a portion of Madison Street will be closed between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. while the trees are brought in.

A 30-foot Norway Spruce will be on display on the mansion lawn. It was donated by the family of Daryl and Sherry Richardson of Boone County.

In addition, there will be three Norway Spruce trees inside the mansion: two 8-foot and one 10-foot tree donated by Pea Ridge Forest in Hermann.

Missouri Department of Conservation staff will install the indoor trees and Missouri Office of Administration staff will install the mansion lawn tree.

