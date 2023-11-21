Heartland Votes
Christmas trees to arrive at Mo. Governor’s Mansion Nov. 27

FILE PHOTO: Christmas tree on the Missouri Governor's Mansion lawn.
FILE PHOTO: Christmas tree on the Missouri Governor's Mansion lawn.(KCTV5 News)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Christmas trees will arrive at the Missouri Governor’s Mansion on Monday, November 27.

According to the governor’s office, a portion of Madison Street will be closed between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. while the trees are brought in.

A 30-foot Norway Spruce will be on display on the mansion lawn. It was donated by the family of Daryl and Sherry Richardson of Boone County.

In addition, there will be three Norway Spruce trees inside the mansion: two 8-foot and one 10-foot tree donated by Pea Ridge Forest in Hermann.

Missouri Department of Conservation staff will install the indoor trees and Missouri Office of Administration staff will install the mansion lawn tree.

