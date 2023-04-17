Heartland Votes

Juvenile accused of pointing possible gun at another juvenile, taking items

Police in Cape Girardeau arrested a juvenile after a reported robbery over the weekend.
Police in Cape Girardeau arrested a juvenile after a reported robbery over the weekend.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Cape Girardeau arrested a juvenile after a reported robbery over the weekend.

Police say it happened in the 1200 block of Bloomfield on Sunday afternoon, April 16.

According to police, the juvenile victim said the young suspect pointed what he believed to be a gun at him, then took several items from him.

No one was injured in the incident.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois State Police troopers responded to a report of a body on Interstate 57 in Johnson...
One person found dead after investigation on I-57 in Johnson County
Power outages were reported as strong to severe storms moved through the Heartland on Saturday,...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 4/17
Chelsea Colvin's 6-year-old son Carson faces a long and painful road to recovery after...
Boy, 6, burned over 70% of his body in bonfire explosion
Calls came in around 9 p.m. Saturday on reports of a shooting at Chickasaw Park in Louisville,...
Police: 2 dead after shots fired into crowd at Ky. park
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
From left to right: Sherrie L. Crabb, CEO of Arrowleaf; Donna Harris, community advocate; TJay...
Food pantry in Vienna receives $10K grant
William Frierson, 20, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon.
Cape Girardeau man accused of pointing gun at several people during argument
An early morning shooting on Monday, April 17 is under investigation in Steele.
Vehicle, house hit by gunfire in Steele, Mo.