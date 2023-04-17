Juvenile accused of pointing possible gun at another juvenile, taking items

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Cape Girardeau arrested a juvenile after a reported robbery over the weekend.

Police say it happened in the 1200 block of Bloomfield on Sunday afternoon, April 16.

According to police, the juvenile victim said the young suspect pointed what he believed to be a gun at him, then took several items from him.

No one was injured in the incident.

