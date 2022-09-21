Rotary members give back on World Peace Day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Members with the Cape Girardeau County Rotary Club came together at Peace Park in Cape Girardeau to help out another organization on World Peace Day.

A check for $1,000 was given to the Feed My Starving Children organization.

Rotary International has designated September 21st as World Peace Day and Rotarians are challenged to imagine what it would be like if world peace were to be achieved in our lifetime.

We talked with club President Rick Fischer who says they want to keep making efforts to make a difference in helping others.

“At the local community level, start there and hope that good will will propagate and actually from a local level to a county level, to a city level, to a state level,” Fischer said. “Then, before we know it, have a national campaign to accomplish world peace in our lifetime.”

With Feed My Starving Children, 90% of total donations help with meal production which is dispersed to children in need worldwide. Each meal costs less than a quarter, with $88 feeding a child for a year, and $500 feeding 1.37 families per year.

“Everybody has skin in the game,” Fischer said. “The meals are prepared and packed by volunteers under a sponsoring organization. Men, women, and children are allowed to do that so they’ve really have skin in the game because they’re really giving and knowing that needy people are receiving at the end.”

Feed My Starving Organization has been active in local meal packing events as well.

“LaCroix United Methodist Church in 2019 packed 900,000 meals in the course of 3 days. That is significant,” Fischer said. “And, the community really does reach out around the holiday time to come and help and participate with that event.”

The $1,000 was donated from the Cape Girardeau County Rotary Club and the Rotary International District 6060.

