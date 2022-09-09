West Kentucky Community and Technical College receives $210k grant for nursing program

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - West Kentucky Community and Technical College (WKCTC) has received a $210,000 grant to expand training programs for in-demand healthcare professions.

The two-year grant comes from the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) Healthcare Workforce Collaborative Program.

WKCTC says the funding be used to address the regional nursing shortage by creating a new, accelerated, fully hybrid Licensed Practical Nurse-to-Registered Nurse (LPN-to-RN) Bridge program for working LPNs.

According to WKCTC, the project will feature newly designed courses, weekend clinical learning experiences, and nursing-specific student mentoring and support. Completion time for the new program will be 12 months, with the first group of students starting in fall 2023.

“This new program is designed for working LPNs who need a flexible program which allows them to keep working while they take the coursework to become an RN,” said Vanessa Lyons, WKCTC nursing program access and success coordinator.

Shari Gholson, dean of nursing and allied health, said 100 percent of WKCTC RN students are consistently hired upon graduation.

“The quickest way to get well-prepared RNs into the area workforce is for LPNs to become RNs through the new accelerated hybrid program,” said Gholson. “This two-year grant will enable WKCTC to expand our programming to address the shortage of registered nurses in the Purchase area. We anticipate the hybrid delivery format will open up access to the education mobility opportunity for more students.”

For more information about the WKCTC nursing program and other health education programs, contact the admissions office at WKCTCenrollment@kctcs.edu or 270-534-3435.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.