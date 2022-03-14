Southern Ill. University to host Ukraine symposium

Heartland Votes
A free symposium about the war will take place at Southern Illinois University Morris Library on Wednesday, March 16.((Source: KFVS))
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Heartland university is inviting people to learn more about Russian invasion and attend a peace rally.

A free symposium about the war will take place at Southern Illinois University Morris Library on Wednesday, March 16.

The director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute will lead the discussion.

Speakers will talk about Ukraine’s history, Russia’s interest there and the world’s response to the invasion.

After the discussion, SIU students will hold a peace rally at the Saluki Alumni PLaza at 6:30 p.m.

The symposium will also be live streamed on SIU’s YouTube page.

