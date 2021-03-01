Southeast Mo. State University approves next steps in professional pilot program

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents approved one of the last major components for its Professional Pilot Program.
Flight and training fees from U.S. Aviation Group were approved at the Board meeting on Friday, February 26.
In fall 2021, the university will welcome its inaugural group of students in its flight program.
“Excitement continues to grow around this program,” said Dr. Debbie Below, vice president for enrollment management and student success. “The flight and training fees approved by the board are competitive with other institutions. What stands out about our partnership with USAG is the significant amount of savings on checkrides, which could result in thousands of dollars in savings for our students.”
Checkrides, also referred to as a practical test by the Federal Aviation Administration, is the required exam a person must pass to receive an aircraft pilot’s certification or rating for additional flight privileges.
Average costs for checkrides are in the $400 to $600 range.
Southeast students will not have to pay additional fees for checkrides because USAG has been granted “self-examining” authority by the FAA and this is incorporated into the fee structure approved by the Board of Regents.
Students will pay hourly fees for the flight and related training provided by USAG.
The total costs incurred will vary based on a student’s progress. The average total cost for the Southeast program is estimated to be $66,030.
These fees are not university fees. However, since Southeast will charge and collect the fees from students on behalf of USAG, university administration shared it with the Board of Regents for consideration.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.