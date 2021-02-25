Southeast Mo. State Regents to consider program fees, annual audits

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents will meet on Friday, February 26.
The board will consider items like fees for the new Professional Pilot program, a contractor for university banking services and Residence Life room and board rates.
The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. and will be held in the University Center Ballroom on the university campus.
Due to social distancing guidelines, attendance in the ballroom will be limited to Board members, agenda presenters and required personnel only. It will be available online.
Representatives from Rubin Brown will present the final Single Audit Report.
The full report could not be completed in time for the December 18 meeting because the Compliance Supplement Addendum related to COVID-19 funding had not been issued at the time.
The Board will also consider amendments to the Board of Regents by-laws.
