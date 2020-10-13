First responders, civilians awarded Mo. Public Safety Medals for heroic actions in 2019

Thomas E. Hutsler II, nominated by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office – On July 9, 2019, Thomas Hutsler was at a motor vehicle licensing office in Kansas City in Platte County when there was a commotion at the counter. A woman in a loud threatening voice told a clerk, “What do I need to do, show you my gun?” As she stormed out of the office past Mr. Hutsler, he overheard her say, “You haven’t seen the last of me.” Recognizing the danger, Mr. Hutsler instructed his son to remain inside as he headed to the parking lot. Mr. Hutsler then observed the woman pull a handgun out of her handbag. She fired the gun in the parking lot and then headed for the license office. Mr. Hutsler blocked the office door and told her she was not reentering the building. During a verbal confrontation, the woman brandished her weapon before placing it back in her bag and heading toward her vehicle. Mr. Hutsler warned other people in the parking lot to beware of the armed woman. The license office went on lockdown. Mr. Hutsler started his truck and maneuvered it to block the woman’s car. At this point, an off-duty officer drew his gun, and when the woman exited her vehicle, he ordered her to get on the ground. Mr. Hutsler used the officer’s phone to relay the events to a dispatcher. The woman refused the officer’s commands. Mr. Hutsler got behind her, wrapped his arms around her, and took her to the ground. Kansas City Police soon arrived. Police say the woman’s gun was loaded with a bullet in the chamber. In a highly dangerous situation with many lives at stake, Thomas Hutsler acted with fearlessness and daring to protect his fellow citizens from harm.