Heartland MSHP Master Sgt., Cpl. to receive Medal of Valor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Nearly a dozen first responders and six civilians will be awarded for their heroic, life-saving or extraordinary acts in 2019 during a ceremony on Tuesday, October 13.
Governor Mike Parson and Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten will present the awards at the Missouri State Highway Patrol Training Academy Gymnasium in Jefferson City at 10 a.m.
Medals and awards presented in include the Medal of Valor, the Governor’s Medal and the Public Safety Civilian Partnership Award.
Two Heartland members of Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D will be honored with the Medal of Valor.
Master Sgt. Shawn M. Dougherty and Corporal Jason C. Kuessner will be awarded for their heroic rescue of Carter County Deputy Brigg Pierson.
Dougherty and Kuessner rescued Pierson after he was shot and wounded while serving an eviction notice in August 2019.
The following are other Medal of Valor recipients:
- Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Keaton L. Ebersold and Rock Port Police Chief Shannon Sherwood for quick thinking under duress and life-saving action to rescue a young child, whose life was threatened as she was held hostage.
- Christian County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Thomas M. Buchness for resourcefulness and bravery in rescuing a woman in danger of drowning in swift water conditions.
- Calverton Park Police Department Cpl. Christopher S. Robertson for the dramatic rescue of a child and fellow police officer, who had jumped into the icy water of a public pool to rescue the child from drowning.
The Governor’s Medal will be awarded to St. Louis Fire Department Battalion Chief Duane K. Greer, Captain Christopher R. Erb Jr., Firefighter Patrick A. Ferguson, Firefighter James J. Fuchs, and Firefighter Joshua A. Roth. They are being recognized for saving the lives of four children under the age of five from a burning home.
The following six civilians are recipients of the Public Safety Civilian Partnership Award:
- Jason C. Gamm, Rick L. Shannon and Wesley W. Teague, nominated by the Trenton Police Department, for courageously risking their lives to stop a prisoner’s assault on a police officer, who had been shot by the prisoner during a police transport.
- Thomas E. Hutsler II, nominated by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, for exhibiting tremendous bravery in preventing an armed woman, who had already fired her gun, from entering a motor vehicle license office where she had made threats.
- James W. Whitley II and Robert J. Whitley, nominated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, for risking their own lives to save the lives of five people who were in a boat that was sinking in the Mississippi River.
