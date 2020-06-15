Scott City church to begin rebuilding after lightning strike, fire in 2019

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - It has been nearly a year since the Cornerstone Wesleyan Church in Scott City, Missouri burned down due to a possible lighting strike in a storm, but it won’t be long before a new church opens its doors to its congregation.
Senior Pastor Bob Lenz of Restoration Community Church, formerly the Cornerstone Wesleyan Church, said the church is breaking ground and moving forward on building a new worship center.
This week crews will begin to pour a concrete foundation for the new church.
An official ground-breaking ceremony is scheduled for June 28 at 1 p.m.
On Friday, June 21, 2019 a lightning bolt hit the church and started a fire.
According to a deputy chief, firefighters were inside the church when the roof collapsed. They were checked out by EMS.
The destroyed church was located at the intersection of East Outer and James Street.
On average, 70 to 80 people attended the church on Sundays.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.