Jefferson County, Mo. announces plan and guidelines for reopening the county

HILLSBORO, Mo. (KFVS) -The Jefferson County, Mo. County Executive and Jefferson County Health Department Director signed a joint order to reopen the county.
The order follows Governor Parson’s Show-Me Strong Recovery Plan for reopening.
This plan will roll out in phases, with Phase 1 beginning 11:59 P.M. CDT on May 3, 2020.
“We appreciate the emails, phone calls, and social media messages we received from residents and local business owners,” stated Jefferson County Health Department Director, Kelley Vollmar. “Your feedback provided us various perspectives in order to make the best decision for our communities.”
In line with the governor’s order, the Jefferson County Administration believe all county businesses are important to our county’s economy and families’ well-being, therefore all businesses can reopen while adhering to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Order.
“We want to ask County residents and the business community to stay engaged and help us with continued social distancing and hygiene mitigation strategies,” stated Jefferson County Executive Gannon.
General Guidelines for Jefferson County Residents:
- Citizens who feel sick should stay home
- Continue to practice good hygiene, including: Washing hands with soap and water, or using hand sanitizer, especially after touching frequently used items or surfaces ; Avoiding touching your face o Sneezing or coughing into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow; Disinfecting frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible
- Avoid socializing in groups that do not readily allow for appropriate physical distancing (receptions, trade shows, etc.). When in public (parks, outdoor recreation spaces, shopping malls, etc.), individuals should maximize physical distance from others
- Minimize travel to the extent possible.
- Prepare to implement basic infection prevention measures informed by industry best practices, regarding: Protective equipment; Temperature checks; Sanitation, including disinfection of common and high-traffic areas (entrances, breakrooms, locations where there is high-frequency employee interaction with the public/customers)
- Modify physical workspaces to maximize social distancing
- Minimize business travel
- Develop an infectious disease preparedness and response plan, including policies and procedures for workforce contact tracing when an employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Monitor workforce for indicative symptoms. Do not allow symptomatic people to physically return to work until cleared by a medical provider
- Develop, implement, and communicate about workplace flexibilities and protections, including: Encouraging telework whenever possible and feasible with business operations; Returning to work in phases and/or split shifts, if possible; Limiting access to common areas where personnel are likely to congregate and interact; Ensuring that sick leave policies are flexible and consistent with public health guidance
“We know there will be questions as we move forward and we will continue to do our best in addressing those questions and finding solutions,” stated Director Vollmar.
The State of Emergency will remain in place in Jefferson County and the state until further notice.
