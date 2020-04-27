Gov. Parson to announce plan to reopen Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson said he will announce a plan to reopen Missouri on Monday, April 27.
The announcement will likely come during Gov. Parson’s daily COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.
On social media, Gov. Parson explained the plan to reopen Missouri will begin with two phases to protect those most at risk for exposure to COVID-19.
The governor said Missourians need to prepare for a slow and steady road to recovery.
The first phase to reopen the state begins on May 4.
On Sunday, April 26, the Missouri Department for Health and Senior Services (DHSS) announced there was 171 new COVID-19 cases and one death in Missouri.
Currently, 6,997 individuals have tested positive for the virus in Missouri, including 274 deaths.
Approximately 70,932 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 in Missouri.
