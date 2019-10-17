Officials search for missing Mo. pilot, aircraft likely crashed in Gulf of Mexico

MISSOURI (KFVS) - A Missouri pilot and aircraft are missing, according to Coast Guard officials.
The Coast Guard and Secretaria de Marina are searching for an overdue Piper Aztec twin engine plane with tail number number N778PA.
No passengers were with the pilot.
The pilot, Steven Schumacher, likely crashed in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, Oct. 16, according to coast guard officials.
A report came in from the pilot’s family member around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday that the pilot did not reach his destination.
Schumacher left Missouri on Wednesday afternoon and was scheduled to land in Gonzales, Louisiana at 8:30 p.m. that evening.
His last known position was 380 nautical miles south of Louisiana and 300 nautical miles east of Corpus Christi, Texas.
An online flight tracker’s last contact for the plane indicated it was about 50 feet above the water.
The National Hurricane Center issued its first advisory on Thursday morning for Potential Tropical Cyclone 16. It’s likely to become a tropical or subtropical storm later on Thursday.
Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry air crew and Secretaria de Marina vessel are involved in the search.
