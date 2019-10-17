Tropical Storm Nestor expected to form in Gulf Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico has been upgraded to Potential Tropical Cyclone (PTC) #16.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued its first advisory at 10 a.m. Thursday for PTC16. PTC16 is currently located in the southwestern Gulf and was formerly identified as Invest 96L. As a reminder, potential tropical cyclone advisories are issued when a system hasn’t quite attained enough organization to be classified as a tropical depression or storm but is expected to do so, allowing the NHC to start issuing watches and warnings.
PTC16 is likely to become a tropical or subtropical storm later today and will be named Nestor. The NHC is currently projecting the system to slowly strengthen with peak winds potentially reaching 50 mph within the next 36 hours.
The forecast track takes PTC16, soon to be Nestor, to near the mouth of the Mississippi River by Friday evening and then into the Florida Panhandle by Saturday morning.
The NHC notes that a complex pattern over the Gulf of Mexico right now may prevent the system from being fully tropical and/or staying tropical for long, but regardless of the designation, impacts will be similar along parts of the northern and northeastern Gulf Coast.
A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued from Grand Isle to the Louisiana/Mississippi border. Additional tropical storm watches and warnings are posted farther to the east. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical-storm-force winds are expected in the warning area within 48 hours.
Low-end tropical-storm (TS) intensity winds could impact coastal Louisiana parishes, although the latest NHC wind speed probabilities suggest chances of TS winds over land are running at 20% or less for the region. The most likely occurrence of peak winds over southeast Louisiana would be around mid-day on Friday.
Additionally, a Coastal Flood Advisory has been posted for much of the SE Louisiana coastline and around Lakes Pontchartrain and Maurepas. The advisory is in effect until Saturday morning and suggests wind-driven water rises could run from 1-2 feet over Pontchartrain with 1-3 feet of rise possible along sections of the coast. A Coastal Flood Advisory is posted to warn of potential nuisance flooding due to increased winds from the system in the Gulf.
With the system tracking to the south and east of the Louisiana coast, the main storm features, including rainfall, are expected to remain over water. While southern Plaquemines Parish could see from 1.0” to 3.0” of rain, rain totals for metro New Orleans are likely to run 1.0” or less. The forecast for metro Baton Rouge calls for rain chances at 20% or less over the next 48 hours, with negligible accumulations expected.
