Tropical Storm Nestor expected to form in Gulf Thursday

With the system tracking to the south and east of the Louisiana coast, the main storm features, including rainfall, are expected to remain over water. While southern Plaquemines Parish could see from 1.0” to 3.0” of rain, rain totals for metro New Orleans are likely to run 1.0” or less. The forecast for metro Baton Rouge calls for rain chances at 20% or less over the next 48 hours, with negligible accumulations expected.