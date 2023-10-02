Deputy injured, Tenn. man facing attempted murder charge after struggle, manhunt in southern Ill.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A deputy was injured and a Tennessee man is facing an attempted murder charge after trying to escape arrest and leading officers on a manhunt.

Adrian L. Perry, 36, of Bells, Tennessee, was arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery, vehicular hijacking, attempted vehicular hijacking and criminal damage to government-supported property.

He is being held at the Franklin County Jail.

A pre-trial detention hearing was held on Monday, October 2 and a pre-trial release was denied.

According to Franklin County Sheriff Kyle Bacon in a release posted on Facebook, at around 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, September 30, they received a call from a driver on Rend City Road who was going north on State Highway 14.

The caller said a person was standing in the middle of the road and tried to wave her down. As she slowed, she said the person tried to get in her vehicle. That’s when she continued driving and called 911.

A deputy responded to the area, they found the man standing in the road. While talking with the man, they say he became agitated and a “physical confrontation” started.

During that time, the man was able to get in the driver side of the deputy’s patrol car. The man and the deputy continued to struggle until the man was able to speed away, dragging the deputy alongside the patrol car.

As the deputy was being dragged, the sheriff said the man aggressively swerved into the oncoming lane of traffic, where the deputy was thrown from the vehicle.

According to the sheriff, the man continued to drive and eventually crashed the squad car near the intersection of Rend City Road and the Rend Lake Dam Road.

Soon after, the man was confronted by a citizen who had just parked at a recreation lot. The man approached the citizen and attacked the citizen before trying to get in the citizen’s vehicle; however, he was unable to take it and ran to the area of the Rend Lake Visitor Center and maintenance compound.

Deputies and other municipal officers from around the county responded to the area to help search for the man.

At around 7:20 a.m., a deputy found him hiding in the restricted fence area near the Rend Lake Visitor Center.

The man, later identified as Perry, was taken into custody.

According to the sheriff, the deputy was taken to an area hospital by ambulance and is currently recovering from his injuries.

The sheriff thanked all of the officers from the county who responded to help, including the Benton Police Department, West City Police Department, West Frankfort Police Department, Christopher Police Department, Zeigler Police Department and Abbott EMS.

