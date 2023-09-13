5 men sentenced in western Ky. for fentanyl death

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Five men were sentenced in August for a drug trafficking case in western Kentucky that resulted in the death of a man and near-death of his girlfriend.

According to a release from the Graves County Commonwealth’s Attorney, suspects Ivory Christopher Parker, Daniel Lutgendorf, Thomas Jenkins, Reggie Martin and Taylor Jones were all charged with several felonies in Graves, Carlisle, and Hickman Counties in October of 2022 for an ongoing trafficking operation, which caused the death of Brahm Riley and nearly killed his girlfriend.

The release states on October 2, 2022, Rhonda Riley found her son, Brahm, and his girlfriend passed out on the floor of Brahm’s home. Rhonda administered Narcan to both, but Brahm was deceased. His girlfriend was transported to Jackson Purchase Medical Center, and barely survived.

The Graves Co. Sheriff’s Office immediately began an investigation, working with the sheriff’s offices in Hickman and Carlisle Co. It was determined that Brahm and his girlfriend were attempting to purchase Percocet pills. However, the two pills they purchased contained fentanyl.

According to the release, law enforcement traced the pills back through the hands of each of the suspects. The investigation ultimately led to the discovery of nine small, plastic baggies of blue fentanyl pills in Parker’s home. Each baggie contained approximately 100 pills that were identical to the pill that cost Brahm his life.

The Graves County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office cooperated with the Carlisle Co. and Hickman Co. Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Offices to prosecute these cases.

Jenkins was sentenced on Aug. 17 in Carlisle Co. Circuit Court. (Graves County Commonwealth's Attorney)

Jenkins was sentenced on Aug. 17 in Carlisle Co. Circuit Court.

Martin was sentenced on Aug. 17 in Hickman Co. Circuit Court. (Graves County Commonwealth's Attorney)

Martin was sentenced on Aug. 17 in Hickman Co. Circuit Court.

Jones was sentenced on Aug. 28 in Graves Co. Circuit Court. (Graves County Commonwealth's Attorney)

Jones was sentenced on Aug. 28 in Graves Co. Circuit Court.

All three were collectively sentenced to more than 50 years in prison.

Lutgendorf died in jail before his cases were resolved. (Graves County Commonwealth's Attorney)

Lutgendorf died in jail before his cases were resolved.

Parker was never apprehended and there are still warrants out for his arrest. If you have any information regarding Parker’s whereabouts, please contact law enforcement immediately. (Graves County Commonwealth's Attorney)

Parker was never apprehended and there are still warrants out for his arrest. If you have any information regarding Parker’s whereabouts, please contact law enforcement immediately.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.