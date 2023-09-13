Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

5 men sentenced in western Ky. for fentanyl death

Five men were sentenced in August for a drug trafficking case in western Kentucky that resulted...
Five men were sentenced in August for a drug trafficking case in western Kentucky that resulted in the death of a man and near-death of his girlfriend.(Graves County Commonwealth's Attorney)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Five men were sentenced in August for a drug trafficking case in western Kentucky that resulted in the death of a man and near-death of his girlfriend.

According to a release from the Graves County Commonwealth’s Attorney, suspects Ivory Christopher Parker, Daniel Lutgendorf, Thomas Jenkins, Reggie Martin and Taylor Jones were all charged with several felonies in Graves, Carlisle, and Hickman Counties in October of 2022 for an ongoing trafficking operation, which caused the death of Brahm Riley and nearly killed his girlfriend.

The release states on October 2, 2022, Rhonda Riley found her son, Brahm, and his girlfriend passed out on the floor of Brahm’s home. Rhonda administered Narcan to both, but Brahm was deceased. His girlfriend was transported to Jackson Purchase Medical Center, and barely survived.

The Graves Co. Sheriff’s Office immediately began an investigation, working with the sheriff’s offices in Hickman and Carlisle Co. It was determined that Brahm and his girlfriend were attempting to purchase Percocet pills. However, the two pills they purchased contained fentanyl.

According to the release, law enforcement traced the pills back through the hands of each of the suspects. The investigation ultimately led to the discovery of nine small, plastic baggies of blue fentanyl pills in Parker’s home. Each baggie contained approximately 100 pills that were identical to the pill that cost Brahm his life.

The Graves County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office cooperated with the Carlisle Co. and Hickman Co. Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Offices to prosecute these cases.

Jenkins was sentenced on Aug. 17 in Carlisle Co. Circuit Court.
Jenkins was sentenced on Aug. 17 in Carlisle Co. Circuit Court.(Graves County Commonwealth's Attorney)

Jenkins was sentenced on Aug. 17 in Carlisle Co. Circuit Court.

Martin was sentenced on Aug. 17 in Hickman Co. Circuit Court.
Martin was sentenced on Aug. 17 in Hickman Co. Circuit Court.(Graves County Commonwealth's Attorney)

Martin was sentenced on Aug. 17 in Hickman Co. Circuit Court.

Jones was sentenced on Aug. 28 in Graves Co. Circuit Court.
Jones was sentenced on Aug. 28 in Graves Co. Circuit Court.(Graves County Commonwealth's Attorney)

Jones was sentenced on Aug. 28 in Graves Co. Circuit Court.

All three were collectively sentenced to more than 50 years in prison.

Lutgendorf died in jail before his cases were resolved.
Lutgendorf died in jail before his cases were resolved.(Graves County Commonwealth's Attorney)

Lutgendorf died in jail before his cases were resolved.

Parker was never apprehended and there are still warrants out for his arrest. If you have any...
Parker was never apprehended and there are still warrants out for his arrest. If you have any information regarding Parker’s whereabouts, please contact law enforcement immediately.(Graves County Commonwealth's Attorney)

Parker was never apprehended and there are still warrants out for his arrest. If you have any information regarding Parker’s whereabouts, please contact law enforcement immediately.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to the motorcycle crash in the southbound lanes of Mt. Auburn Road in...
Jackson man dies in crash involving car, motorcycle on N. Mt. Auburn
Anthony Pearson is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree...
Investigators: Victim may have been hit with brick, typewriter in Sikeston murder investigation
Both suspects are currently in custody and the Fredericktown Police Department said they are no...
2 in custody following officer-involved shooting at Walmart parking lot in Fredericktown
Crews had been searching for the woman since Saturday, September 9.
Woman reported missing in Williamson Co. found safe
From left: Cody Johnson and Andrea Leftridge were taken into custody after leading law...
Couple in custody after leading McCracken Co. deputies on multiple vehicle chases

Latest News

Family members of both the victim and suspect question what happened leading up to McKinney’s...
Family of Sikeston murder victim speaks out
Anthony Pearson is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree...
Investigators: Victim may have been hit with brick, typewriter in Sikeston murder investigation
A meeting Tuesday night, Sept. 12 will discuss the future of the Illinois Star Centre Mall in...
Changes could be coming for Illinois Star Centre Mall in Marion
Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Laurance VanMeter announced Tuesday he will not run for...
Kentucky Supreme Court chief justice will not run for re-election in 2024