Cairo Head Start facility to relocate due to safety concerns

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern 7 Policy Council and the Board of Health made the decision to relocate the Head Start building in Cairo, Illinois, this past June.

According to a release from the Southern 7 Health Department, the decision to relocate was due to safety concerns for the children and staff as well as the inability and impracticability of renovating the current building.

Currently, both parties are searching for a suitable space in Cairo to relocate the Head Start program. The Southern 7 Executive Director Rhonda Andrews-Ray said the Cairo Head Start building will be closed on August 4.

“Until suitable space is located, plans have been made to temporarily house Cairo Head Start children at the Mounds and Egyptian Head Start sites,” Andrews-Ray said. “It is our sincere hope a new location for the program will be found and Head Start can be reopened in a suitable Cairo location as soon as possible.”

Earlier this year, a professional building inspector evaluated the condition of the Cairo building and the results of this inspection revealed a minimum of five significant structural defects including the roof, walls and floor system.

The report was provided to an architect and engineer to estimate the cost of renovations, which was over $1,000,000 to meet required standards.

According to the release, Southern 7 was advised by the Office of Head Start in Washington, D.C. that they will not allow expenditure of money to renovate a modular building that has outlived its life expectancy. The Cairo modular building is around 25 years old.

The Southern 7 Health Department and Head Start said they are focused on the number one concern, which is the safety of the children and staff.

