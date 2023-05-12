Heartland Votes

Ill. State Police release video from deadly officer-involved shooting near Mt. Vernon; investigation ongoing

According to ISP, the video is being released after consulting with and being authorized by the Jefferson County State’s Attorney.(Illinois State Police)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police released video from a deadly officer-involved shooting near Mount Vernon on May 9.

According to ISP, the video is being released after consulting with and being authorized by the Jefferson County State’s Attorney.

State police also provided to Brandon Griffin’s mother for an opportunity to review the video before it was released to the public.

WARNING: The following video is graphic. You can click here to watch the video.

On May 9 around 3:30 a.m., a trooper was assisting a motorist on Interstate 64 near mile post 72.

According to the video, both Griffin and a female passenger gave false names and birth dates to troopers three times. During a record check, troopers say Griffin had a nationwide arrest warrant for felony weapons charges. They learned the woman also had pending felony charges for weapons offenses.

An altercation occurred and 23-year-old Brandon L. Griffin of Albuquerque, New Mexico, pulled out a gun.

Griffin and an officer exchanged gunfire and Griffin was fatally shot.

An ISP officer was also shot and was taken to an area hospital. The officer has since been released and is recovering at home.

According to ISP, a female passenger in Griffin’s car, identified as his wife, 31-year-old Christine J. Santos, is being held at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on a no-bond arrest warrant out of New Mexico for bond violations on a pending aggravated assault with a firearm case in which Griffin was the co-defendant.

The investigation is ongoing by ISP and is under review by the Jefferson County State’s Attorney’s Office.

