ISP: Trooper injured, suspect killed in shootout in Jefferson County, Ill.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - An early morning shootout between a man and troopers is under investigation in Jefferson County, Illinois.

It happened at approximately 3 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9 on Interstate 64 eastbound near Mount Vernon.

According to Illinois State Police, troopers were called to help a driver on I-64 at milepost 72 when a suspect showed he had a gun during some sort of altercation.

ISP said the suspect and troopers exchanged gunfire.

The suspect died.

ISP said one trooper, a 16-year veteran of the force, suffered non-life threatening injures from gunfire during the incident. The trooper is being treated at a regional hospital.

ISP Division of Internal Investigation is leading the ongoing investigation.

All I-64 eastbound lanes were closed while investigators were on the scene. The eastbound lanes were reopened at approximately 6:25 a.m.

No other information is being released at this time.

